G20 Summit: Industry bodies seek review of total shutdown

Associations representing retail and apparel manufacturers are seeking a more balanced approach considering the economic impact of the shutdown

New Delhi: Retail industry apex body Retailers Association of India (RAI) has written to the Delhi government urging the government to reconsider the total shutdown imposed in Delhi NCR during the G20 Summit set to take place in Delhi from 8 September to September 10, as per an RAI release.

Voicing concerns about the proposed blanket suspension of operations for retail stores, malls, and restaurants during the G20 Summit, RAI has strongly advised revisiting the comprehensive shutdown of retail operations.

Pledging complete adherence to any Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) provided, RAI suggests a more measured approach to closures, potentially focusing on peak times or specific areas close to G20 venues like Lutyens Delhi.

“Retail is integral to Delhi’s cultural identity. Entirely shutting down retail and food & beverage establishments during the G20 Summit would deprive international visitors of experiencing India’s unique shopping and culinary scenes. We urge the Delhi Government to allow at least partial retail operations to promote the ‘Sell in India’ initiative in tandem with ‘Make in India’,” Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive of RAI said.

RAI’s submission to the Delhi Government highlighted:

Economic Impact:A three-day total closure would significantly impact the retail sector economically, potentially jeopardizing the livelihoods of numerous employees and their families. Promotion of Local Cuisine: Delhi boasts a rich culinary heritage. Closing markets would deprive visitors of the opportunity to savour authentic Indian dishes, an important part of our cultural presentation.

Representing over 13,667 retail businesses, from small local stores to grand shopping malls, RAI’s membership includes about 600,000 establishments. These businesses collectively support the livelihoods of nearly 5 crore Indians.

Speaking about the impact on apparel sales due to the three days public holiday with full closure of retail outlets in Delhi, Rahul Mehta chief mentor Clothing Manufacturers Association of India – CMAI, said, “The closure of shops and malls in Delhi for the three days is poised to significantly impact apparel retail sales. Weekends contribute nearly 40% of a store’s weekly sales, translating to more than 10% of the sales budget for August. This proportion is substantial.”

Mehta added that while the business community understands and values the government’s security considerations, they are willing to collaborate. “Nonetheless, we had hoped for a more feasible approach, such as designated closure hours, a more precisely defined geographical scope, among other regulated approaches.”