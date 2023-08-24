Swiss chocolate brand Läderach enters India

The brand entered the country in partnership with DS Group and plans to open 5-7 exclusive Läderach boutiques over the next two years

New Delhi: Luxury Swiss chocolate brand Läderach opened its first exclusive store in India on Wednesday, located at DLF Emporio in New Delhi, FMCG conglomerate DS Group announced in a press release on Thursday. The store was inaugurated by Dr. Olivier Fink, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Switzerland to India and Bhutan and renowned World Chocolate Master – Elias Läderach.

The store features an extensive range of Läderach’s luxury chocolate creations, including its renowned FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate), Tablets, pralines, truffles, and delectable chocolate bars.

The brand entered the country in partnership with a multi-business corporation and FMCG conglomerate Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) and is looking forward to opening 5-7 exclusive Läderach boutiques over the next two years.

“The first exclusive Läderach store at DLF Emporio is sure to be Delhi’s ultimate chocolate destination. We’re excited to bring our customers a unique experience offering unparalleled moments of chocolate indulgence. Our family has been a loyal Läderach customer for over a decade, and it gives me immense pleasure to bring this quality-conscious brand to the Indian consumer,” Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman, DS Group said.

The store was launched with an exclusive masterclass by Elias Läderach, the winner of the World Chocolate Masters, a global competition among the leading pastry chefs and chocolatiers who strive to define what chocolate will look and feel like tomorrow. Elias Läderach, the third generation of the Läderach family of chocolatiers, shared his expertise and craftsmanship with much gusto, the release added.

“We are thrilled to introduce Läderach to the vibrant Indian market,” said Elias Läderach. “India has a rich cultural heritage and a deep appreciation for craftsmanship and luxury, making it the perfect destination for our brand’s expansion. The launch of the first store in India is a testament to our continued efforts in providing exceptional products and experiences to our esteemed consumers,” he added.

Founded in 1962, the family-owned Swiss chocolate manufacturer Läderach – chocolatier suisse has over 1,700 employees from more than 50 countries across the group and is headquartered in the canton of Glarus in Switzerland.

The handcrafted chocolates are offered in over 150 of the company’s own chocolateries with sales locations in 18 countries, as well as through franchise partners in the Middle East and Asia. It is also through the brand’s online store, i.e. www.laderach.com.

The DS Group is a FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) conglomerate with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, the Group has 32 manufacturing units and 10 agri sites. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in mouth freshener, food and beverage, confectionery, hospitality, agri, luxury retail businesses, and other investments.

Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Maze, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the brands that the Group shelters today.