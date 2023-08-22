BSH Home Appliances opens 20th Bosch brand store in Bengaluru

Located at HSR Layout, the store offers washing machines, washer-dryers, refrigerators, microwaves, cooktops, hobs and other small appliances

Bengaluru: Home appliance retailer BSH Home Appliances has strengthened its presence in Karnataka with the launch 20th Bosch brand store in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. Located at HSR Layout, the store offers washing machines, washer-dryers, refrigerators, microwaves, cooktops, hobs and other small appliances.

“Karnataka is an important market for us. The brand’s presence in the region has been marked by a consistent positive momentum in sales, particularly in the dynamic market of Bengaluru,” said Saif Khan, managing director of BSH Home Appliances India.

“The opening of our 20th Bosch brand store in Bengaluru reflects our ongoing efforts to bring world-class appliances closer to the homes of our valued customers,” he added.

BSH Home Appliances was founded in 1967 and it is a subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, a home appliances manufacturer in Europe. The company currently has a retail network of 109 brand shops across the country.

BSH’s brand portfolio includes twelve appliance brands like Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, and Neff as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands like Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at 39 factories and is present in 50 countries.