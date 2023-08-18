Deerika Hypermart unveils its third outlet

Spread across an area of 14,000 square feet, Deerika is offering groceries, apparel, electronics, luggage, footwear, home and fashion apparel among other categories at the store

New Delhi: Daily household and personal needs retailer Deerika Hypermart opened its third hypermarket at the Pacific Mall in Ghaziabad, the company announced in a release on Thursday. Spread across an area of 14,000 square feet, Deerika is offering groceries, apparel, electronics, luggage, footwear, home and fashion apparel among other categories at the store.

“Deerika Hypermart’s third launch is a significant milestone in expanding our retail presence in Ghaziabad. We are thrilled to bring our quality products, exceptional service, and unbeatable prices to this vibrant city,” Akash Anand, managing director, Deerika Hypermart said.

The hypermarket brand is also launching an app, ‘Deerika Express App,’ that will allow shoppers to meet their needs for daily essentials from the convenience of their homes. The Deerika Express App aims to strengthen the brand’s positioning as a one-stop for every need.

In addition to the new hypermarket and the Deerika Express App, the company is also focused on an omni-channel approach, where customers can seamlessly switch between the physical store and the online app, enjoying the same quality and value across all platforms, added the release.

Deerika began its journey in 2020 with its first Hypermarket in Sector 51, Gurugram. The hypermarket offers discounts on all products, including grocery, fresh produce, utensils, crockery, home appliances and clothing for men, women and children.