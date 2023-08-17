Upsilon launches first retail store in Ahmedabad

The new Upsilon store is located at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport

Mumbai: Upsilon, a premium D2C perfume brand, has opened its first retail store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company announced in a press release on Thursday. The new store is located at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) and is 9ft x 4ft.

Speaking about the launch of its first store, Neeraj Bhensdadia, co-founder, Upsilon, said, “Having founded Upsilon just over a year ago, our first store at SVPIA at the International Departures gives us increased branding visibility to the Indian as well as foreign travellers travelling overseas to different locations. We look forward to opening many more Upsilon stores in strategic destinations moving forward.”

Founded by Ravi Dadhaniya, Neeraj Bhensdadia, and Vatsal Vachhani in October 2022, Upsilon is a perfume brand offering a range of premium fragrances. Its digital sales have been bullish month-on-month through its website and e-marketplaces partners including Amazon, Nykaa, Jio Mart, Flipkart, and others.