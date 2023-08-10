Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Home Decor & FurnishingLatest News

Anko partners with Myntra to expand its reach in India

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
32
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

Anko is offering a minimum discount of 50% on its products on Myntra

New Delhi: Australian homeware brand Anko has partnered with e-commerce platform Myntra to bring its range of homeware products to Indian customers, the brand announced in a release on Thursday.

As of now, the brand is offering a minimum discount of 50% on its products, the release added.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Myntra and introduce our offerings to the vibrant Indian market,” said Pulkit Bansal, country head, Anko India.

“By partnering with Myntra, we aim to reach a wider audience of discerning customers who value quality and affordability. Our exclusive minimum 50% discount ensures that Indian customers can partake in the excellence and value that define the Anko brand,” Bansal added.

Anko has established its identity in the Indian homeware market by presenting an extensive product range designed and curated by an in-house team of Australian designers, including products like homeware, living, kitchen, dining, sports, outdoor, electronics, and toys.

55% of Anko’s sales in the country come from the top eight metros, Bansal told IndiaRetailing in an exclusive interview in July.

Owned by Australia-based Wesfarmers Ltd., Anko was founded in 2017 and it entered the Indian market through D2C channels, i.e. Amazon in April 2023 and Flipkart in June 2023. The brand’s products are sold globally and across 300 stores in Australia and New Zealand and it sold over 800 million products in the past year.

Anko’s parent company also runs Kmart Australia Ltd. chain, according to a media website.

Bengaluru-based, Myntra currently houses over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands on its platform including international brands such H&M, Levis, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Mango, Nautica, Forever 21, Slazenger, Marks & Spencer, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil. It services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

Latest News
E-CommercePTI -

Amazon India enables exports worth over Rs 66,000 crore, digitises 62 lakh MSMEs

As part of its 2025 pledge for key focus areas of job creation, exports, and digitising MSMEs, the company...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In