Google News
spot_img
Big GridIn FocusPeople

Tech icon of the week: Zahid Ansari, Forever New 

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
1
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Zahid Ansari, vice president-information and retail technology, Forever New

Mumbai: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Zahid Ansari
vice president-information & retail technology, Forever New

With over 15+ experience, Zahid Ansari has assisted global enterprises to transform with technology and digitalization, while ensuring the technology is efficient, durable, and offers consistent investment value to the company. 

He is passionate about his work and the passion drives him to deliver projects with perfection. Zahid has an extensive experience in various industries including retail, FMCG, QSR, and hospitality. He has been recognized with back-to-back rewards & certifications over the past 5 years which speaks volumes of the work, done by him. 

Role & responsibilities
As a functional head, to create a long-term and short-term IT strategy. Create a digital roadmap, that aligns with the business growth, profitability, and expansion plan. To focus on elevating the brand experience to the customers, by leveraging digital technologies and enabling advancements in the operations by closely working with businesses, partners and other stakeholders. 

Career History & Experience 

Forever New Clothing
VP- Information Technology Nov 2021- present 

Dyson
IT Head- India and SEA Sep 2017- Nov 2021 

Adidas Group
IT Infra & Operations Manager- Global IT Oct 2012- Sep 2017 

McDonald’s India
Deputy Manager IT Oct 2007- Nov 2012 

Nestle India Limited
IT Executive: Distributor Management System Oct 2005- Oct 2007 

Gillette India Limited
IT Executive Mar 2004-Sep 2005

spot_img
Latest News
Food & BeverageProgressive Grocer Bureau -

How to grab a larger bite of the growing snacking market

Snacking is undergoing a huge shift with consumers opting for nutritious and hygienic snacking options. Here’s are some key...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In