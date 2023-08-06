Tech icon of the week: Zahid Ansari, Forever New 

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Zahid Ansari, vice president-information and retail technology, Forever New

Mumbai: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Zahid Ansari

vice president-information & retail technology, Forever New

With over 15+ experience, Zahid Ansari has assisted global enterprises to transform with technology and digitalization, while ensuring the technology is efficient, durable, and offers consistent investment value to the company.

He is passionate about his work and the passion drives him to deliver projects with perfection. Zahid has an extensive experience in various industries including retail, FMCG, QSR, and hospitality. He has been recognized with back-to-back rewards & certifications over the past 5 years which speaks volumes of the work, done by him.

Role & responsibilities

As a functional head, to create a long-term and short-term IT strategy. Create a digital roadmap, that aligns with the business growth, profitability, and expansion plan. To focus on elevating the brand experience to the customers, by leveraging digital technologies and enabling advancements in the operations by closely working with businesses, partners and other stakeholders.

Career History & Experience

Forever New Clothing

VP- Information Technology Nov 2021- present

Dyson

IT Head- India and SEA Sep 2017- Nov 2021

Adidas Group

IT Infra & Operations Manager- Global IT Oct 2012- Sep 2017

McDonald’s India

Deputy Manager IT Oct 2007- Nov 2012

Nestle India Limited

IT Executive: Distributor Management System Oct 2005- Oct 2007

Gillette India Limited

IT Executive Mar 2004-Sep 2005