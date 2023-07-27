Google News
Real Estate / Shopping Centres

Retail leasing experience growth across categories: Anarock Retail

By Nehal Gautam
In the first half of the calendar year 2023, retail leasing witnessed a moderate rise over last year

Mumbai: According to Anarock Retail, retail leasing experienced growth across categories in the first half of calendar year (H1CY) 2023 as compared to last year. The company announced the same on social media highlighting the rise and decline of retail categories in H1CY2023 as compared to H1CY2022.

In H1CY2023, the Apparels and Accessories category witnessed a 3% rise, reaching 31% compared to the same period last year. Footwear and Fitness grew from 7% in H1CY2022 to 9% in H1CY2023 while Electronics and Appliances saw a growth of 1% in the current year. Beauty and Personal Care rose from 4% in the same period last year to 6%, and the Watches and Jewellery category recorded a 1% increase from 2% last year to 3% this year.

The Entertainment category faced a 1% decline, totalling 13% in H1CY2023. Food and Beverages also experienced a drop from 15% last year to 13% this year, while Departmental Stores saw a slight decline of 1% compared to last year going from 8% last year to 7% this year. Home and Furnishings stands at 5% in H1CY2023 as compared to 7% in H1CY2022. Hypermarkets also saw a drop from 5% last year to 4% this year.

Anarock Retail is an arm of Anuj Puri-led Anarock Property Consultants that helps domestic and foreign retailers lease retail space in shopping malls and high-street markets. It also provides other consultancy services related to the retail market.

