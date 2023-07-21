Mitti Café opens at Mumbai international airport

The Café is situated at the arrival section of Terminal 2 at Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai: Mitti Café has opened its latest outlet at the arrival section of Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the company announced in a release on Thursday.

CSMIA spokesperson, expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership with Mitti Café, stating,” We are honoured to be partnered with Mitti Café as we embark on this extraordinary journey committed to the cause of employment and livelihoods for people with special needs. CSMIA truly supports this great initiative as it also helps create awareness about disability and inclusion.”

Alina Alam, director, Mitti Café, said, “This endeavour not only creates employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities but also showcases the immense potential and capabilities of this remarkable workforce. We believe in breaking barriers and fostering a society that embraces inclusion.”

Swati Dokania, chief operating officer and director, Mitti Café added, “The launch of our café at CSMIA represents another step forward in our journey towards creating an inclusive society.”

Mitti Café at CSMIA will be run by a group of 23 differently abled employees who have been specially trained over a period of three months. The employees include persons with physical, intellectual, and psychological disabilities ranging from visual impairment, autism, down syndrome, Asperger’s to paraplegic. The cafe at CSMIA will serve travellers refreshments such as Sandwiches, Pasta, Samosas along with hot and cold beverages. Customers can order from a special menu card printed in braille and use small placards to communicate with attendants along with sign language menus and placards with basic instructions. Launched in 2017, Mitti Cafe is present across India in 38 outlets so far.