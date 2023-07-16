Tech icon of the week: Shibin Chulliparambil of Mafatlal Industries Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Shibin Chulliparambil of Mafatlal Industries Ltd.

Mumbai: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Shibin Chulliparambil

CIO, Mafatlal Industries Ltd.

Shibin Chullipparambil is the CIO/CEO with more than 2 decades of strong experience in the field of information technology, working on the ground leading & managing the team with many successful projects under the wings.

Roles and Responsibilities

Business planning

Resource utilisation

Budget management

Business change activities

Stakeholder management

Project communications

Education

Madhurai Kamaraj University

Bachelor’s Degree, Computer Applications

CMC Institute Diploma Computer Software Engineering

University of Mumbai SSC

Skills

Team management

Business analysis

Quality assurance

ERP

Integration

CRM

Operations management

Software documentation

Career History & Experience

