Tech icon of the week: Shibin Chulliparambil of Mafatlal Industries Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Shibin Chulliparambil of Mafatlal Industries Ltd.
Mumbai: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”
In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….
Shibin Chulliparambil
CIO, Mafatlal Industries Ltd.
Shibin Chullipparambil is the CIO/CEO with more than 2 decades of strong experience in the field of information technology, working on the ground leading & managing the team with many successful projects under the wings.
Roles and Responsibilities
- Business planning
- Resource utilisation
- Budget management
- Business change activities
- Stakeholder management
- Project communications
Education
Madhurai Kamaraj University
Bachelor’s Degree, Computer Applications
CMC Institute Diploma Computer Software Engineering
University of Mumbai SSC
Skills
- Team management
- Business analysis
- Quality assurance
- ERP
- Integration
- CRM
- Operations management
- Software documentation
Career History & Experience
- Vrata Tech Solutions
LLC Chief Executive Officer | Aug 2022 – present
- Vrata Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Chief Executive Officer | Aug 2020 – present
- Mafatlal Industries Limited
Chief Information Officer (CIO) Dec 2016 – present
- Bhaktivedanta Hospital & Research Institute
Senior Advisor – IT (CIO) | May 2021 – present
- CIPLA
Head IT | Feb 2015- Dec 2016
IT Manager for Projects and Solution Architecture | May 2012- Feb 2015
- CIPLA Ltd
Project Manager IT | July 2009- Feb 2012
Technical Lead Project Manager June 2006- July 2009
Senior Software and Infrastructure Engineer May 2002 – June 2006
- HPH Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Sr. Software Engineer | Aug 2000 – May 2002
- Clearpoint Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
IT Engineer | Apr 2000 – Aug 2000