VTEX partners with Retail Insights to strengthen its capabilities in India

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Source: Pxhere
By joining forces, VTEX and Retail Insights aim to unlock new frontiers in commerce innovation, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age

Mumbai: VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, has partnered with Retail Insights, an advanced commerce solution provider, the company announced in a press release.

Vishnuu Gullipalli, chief executive officer, Retail Insights, said, “We are excited to welcome VTEX to the Retail Insights fold of partners. Their low-code platform enabling composable commerce with MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native software-as-a-service and Headless offerings) technology aligns perfectly with our mission of delivering advanced commerce solutions to our clients. With VTEX as our trusted partner, we can propel our clients to the forefront of the retail industry.”

Commenting on the association, Yashdeep Vaishnav, country head, VTEX India said, “I am thrilled about our partnership with Retail Insights, as it represents a significant step forward in strengthening our capabilities in the Indian retail market. By joining forces, we can leverage our expertise in innovative commerce solutions. Together, we hope to revolutionize the way businesses engage with their customers and drive growth with greater profitability in the retail industry.”

By joining forces, VTEX and Retail Insights aim to unlock new frontiers in commerce innovation, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform that has more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022)

Retail Insights is a provider of advanced commerce solutions.

