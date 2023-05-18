spot_img
Consumer Durables & ITLatest News

Whirlpool of India Q4 net profit down 24.6% to Rs 63.7 crore

PTI
By PTI
15
0
Source: https://www.whirlpool.com/
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Whirlpool’s revenue from operations was down 2% to Rs 1,672.65 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,706.91 crore in the corresponding period

New Delhi: Consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 24.58% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 63.71 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 84.48 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 2% to Rs 1,672.65 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 1,706.91 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Whirlpool of India’s total expenses were at Rs 1,624.89 crore in the quarter, up 1.08% over the year-ago period.

Its total income in the March quarter was marginally down to Rs 1,704.94 crore.

Consolidated financial results comprise the financial results of the company and its subsidiary Elica PB, a kitchen appliances maker, which it had acquired in FY2021-22, it said.

For the fiscal year ended March 2023, Whirlpool of India’s net profit was down 60.51% to Rs 224.01 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 567.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 6,667.65 crore in FY23, 7.6% higher than the preceding fiscal year.

The Board of Whirlpool of India at its meeting held on Wednesday recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2022-23.

Shares of Whirlpool of India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,351.55 on BSE, down 0.85% from the previous close

spot_img
Latest News
Food ServiceIndiaretailing Bureau -

Swiggy’s food delivery business turns profitable: CEO

Swiggy has become one of the very few global food delivery platforms to achieve profitability in less than nine...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In