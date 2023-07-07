Google News
The event ‘Lulu on sale’ will be available across all three stores of the mall–Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion and Lulu Connect

New Delhi: UAE-based Lulu Group’s mall in India, Lulu mall Lucknow is celebrating its first anniversary by offering flat 50% discount on over 300 brands from the 6 to the 9 of July as it completes one year of operations on 11 July, the mall announced in a release on Wednesday.

The event is being called as ‘Lulu on sale’ by the international group and this will be available across all three stores of the mall, i.e. Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion and Lulu Connect. Lulu Hypermarket and Lulu Connect will also offer over 1,000 products at a flat 50% off and Lulu Fashion will offer a flat 50% off on over 95 brands. During the event, the stores will be open until midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.

The mall is also offering shoppers a chance to win a Honda Hyannis, Honda Shine, or a couple’s stay at the Grand Hyatt in Kochi, on expenditure of over five thousand rupees.

The mall will also be hosting a retailers’ awards function, where all retailers will be honoured based on online voting results.

The 22 lakh sq. ft. mall has opened over 200 stores in the past one year and over 300 renowned brands have established its presence in the mall, according to the release.

Moreover, Lulu Mall Lucknow has also earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records by lighting over 350 lamps under the lamp lighting relay.

Lulu Mall was established in 2022, by the United Arab Emirates-based Lulu Group. The group runs various businesses including supermarkets, food processing, realty and financial services. It operates retail stores, department stores, shopping malls and hypermarkets around the world.

