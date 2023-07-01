Google News
spot_img
spot_img
Big GridIn FocusPeople

Fashion brand icons: Shital Mehta of Lifestyle International

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
17
0
Shital Mehta, managing director, Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd. ; Source: LinkedIn
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. Today, the spotlight is on Shital Mehta

Mumbai: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing highlights the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. Today, the spotlight is on…

Shital Mehta
Managing Director, Lifestyle International Pvt Ltd 

Education
Alumni of Wharton Business School & S P Jain Institute of Management & Research Electronics & Communication Engineer by graduation 

Career history and experience
Over 25 years of experience across FMCG, branded apparel as well as large format value fashion retail. 

Strength & weakness
Strengths: Passion for building retail business
Weakness: Inability to maintain desired work-life balance

Aspirations you want to fulfil
On a mission to build India’s 1st and most profitable billiondollar fashion brand.

Game changing retail technologies according to you 

  • Smart stores which empower digitised in-store operations and self check-out 
  • Source from anywhere and fulfill from anywhere 
  • True AI/ML -based merchandise planning

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry 

  • Obsession about making a great product. 
  • Ability to listen and learn from people who are closest to the customer. 
  • Mindset of taking risk and stretch goals.

Your take on the future of industry
Retail is here to stay. I see glorious future of retail in India. Personalised experience, digitised operations and integrated supply chain will enable physical retail to thrive in years to come. 

Any role model in the industry
While I admire many leaders in the industry, but Vikram Rao made a strong impact on me at a very early stage in my career, with his passion for product and love for developing leaders who can build great businesses.

If you had to pen down your top learning from your career 

  • If brand is the business you are in, merchandise is the brand for retail business. 
  • In order to build timeless business, it is important to know that “Top-line is vanity, Bottomline is sanity and Cash is the reality” 
  • Smooth seas don’t make skilful sailors.

Life mantra
In life, it’s not what happens to you, but how you react to it that matters.

This article first appeared in IMAGES Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine March 2023 issue 

spot_img
Latest News
In FocusIndiaretailing Bureau -

Tech icon of the week: Santhosh Sundarraj, The Chennai Silks

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Santhosh Sundarraj, IT Head, The Chennai Silks,...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In
MORE STORIES
Santhosh Sundarraj The Chennai Silks

Tech icon of the week: Santhosh Sundarraj, The Chennai Silks

Indiaretailing Bureau -