Amazon.in simplifies registration with an aim to digitize 10 million sellers by 2025

The new process is aimed at enabling small and medium businesses (SMBs) to register as sellers on Amazon.in using just a smartphone

New Delhi: Amazon India has introduced a streamlined registration process with intelligent suggestions to simplify the onboarding experience for businesses in India on its portal, the company announced in a release. This is a step towards achieving its aim of digitising 10 million sellers by 2025, the releases added.

The new process is aimed at enabling small and medium businesses (SMBs) to register as sellers on Amazon.in using just a smartphone. Creating a seller account on the marketplace requires providing a valid mobile number, and once logged in, sellers only need to enter their GSTIN for business.

The new technology pre-fills necessary information and offers machine learning-generated store name and shipping preferences along with real-time support to address queries and concerns, the release added.

Presently, 65% of Amazon sellers hail from tier 2 and 3 cities, and many of them face challenges while registering due to a lack of advanced technological skills, the company said.

“The first step in starting an online business that of registering and onboarding – is often the most daunting for small businesses who are new to e-commerce. By simplifying the registration process, we look forward to more Indian entrepreneurs, armed with no more than a mobile device and GSTIN, seizing the opportunity to sell online,” Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India said.

Over 1.2 million sellers are currently part of the Amazon India marketplace. This includes businesses of all sizes including local stores, traditional weavers and artisans, women entrepreneurs as well as startups and digital entrepreneurs who make their selection of products available on Amazon.in.

Amazon India also offers various programs for local neighbourhood stores across many states of India to integrate their offline services and a chance to sell online on Amazon.in such as through focused programs like Local Shops on Amazon.

To experience the new registration experience, sellers can download the Seller App from Google PlayStore/iOS Appstore or register their account to sell on Amazon by visiting sell.amazon.in and clicking on the Start Selling’ button.