DLF Delhi Malls will introduce an innovative feature called ‘mirrored messages’ at DLF Promenade and DLF Avenue aimed at encouraging open conversations on important issues

New Delhi: Delhi-based mall developer DLF Group has partnered with WhatsApp for a women-focused global privacy campaign at two of its shopping and entertainment destinations DLF Promenade and DLF Avenue, the company announced on Wednesday.

DLF Delhi Malls will introduce an innovative feature called ‘mirrored messages,’ aimed at empowering women and encouraging open conversations on important issues, the release said.

The concept revolves around the installation of special mirrors in the restrooms at select locations within the DLF malls. These mirrors combine cutting-edge technology with privacy-focused messaging to create a secure space for women to connect and support each other.

Here’s how it works: WhatsApp will incorporate new 4K LED technology by installing high-spec screens behind mirrored Perspex, seamlessly blending with the existing bathroom setup. The screens will display animated graphics triggered by motion, such as using soap dispensers in front of the mirror, revealing hidden messages that will only be visible when someone approaches. When they step away, the message will vanish without a trace, mimicking the disappearing messages feature on WhatsApp.

The Mirrored Messages feature will also allow for customized messages that can be tailored to different sized and shaped mirrors at DLF’s locations. It will offer a scalable solution that seamlessly integrates with the bathroom environment while prioritizing privacy.

“WhatsApp is committed to providing a safe and private space for users to have their most personal conversations,” Sandhya Devanathan, vice-president at Meta India, the parent company of WhatsApp said.

“Through this collaboration with DLF Malls, we are spreading awareness about the importance of checking in on a friend or a loved one. By encouraging women to support each other and speak up, we hope to make a positive impact in their lives,” she further added.

The mirrored messages aim to foster a sense of solidarity and serve as a reminder for women to reach out to others for support, especially during challenging times, the DLF Group said.