Pret A Manger opens first outlet in Delhi NCR

Pret A Manger’s first outlet in the National Capital Region is located at DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram

New Delhi: Pret A Manger, a British fresh food chain, has entered the National Capital Region with the opening of its newest store at the DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram, Reliance Brands Ltd. announced in a social media post. To inaugurate the new outlet, the brand hosted an opening event on Sunday.

“Globally renowned British fresh food chain, Pret A Manger, has made its debut in the National Capital Region with the opening of its newest store at the iconic DLF Cyberhub, Gurgaon,” the company wrote on LinkedIn along with sharing some pictures of the new store.

“The Cyber Hub store pays tribute to the ancient art of ‘Charpai Khaat,’ reimagining and reinterpreting this traditional concept with the skilled craftsmanship of Najafgarh, Delhi, and creative conceptualization by Guerrilla Art. To celebrate the grand opening, Pret hosted an exclusive preview event for key food connoisseurs of the city last night,” the post read further.

The next outlet in the capital city will be located at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, New Delhi.

In April, Reliance Brands opened its first PretA Manger (which means ‘ready to eat’ in French) cafe at Maker Maxity in Mumbai. The 2,567 sq. ft. outlet recreated the brand’s iconic London shops. Later that month, Pret A Manger opened its second outlet in Mumbai at Phoenix Palladium Mall.

The chain currently offers a wide range of sandwiches, baguettes, salads, and soups, as well as a variety of organic coffee, tea, shakes, and smoothie options.

RBL is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. and began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build global brands in luxury to premium segments across fashion and lifestyle.

Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Canali, Clarks, Coach, Diesel, Dune, EA7, Emporio Armani, Ermenegildo Zegna, G- Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, among others. RBL today operates 2,126 doors split into 868 stores and 1,258 shop-in-shops in India.