Shiprocket seller app integrates with ONDC  

New Delhi: Shiprocket, India’s 106th unicorn and e-commerce enablement platform, is integrating the Shiprocket seller app with ONDC, announced the company in a press release. The app will facilitate the onboarding of sellers on the ONDC network.

With this app, the Shopify-powered stores of merchants will be instantly discoverable on the network.

Shiprocket plans to enable five key categories on ONDC including beauty and personal care, electronics and appliances, health and wellness and home and kitchen, the company said. The brands from these categories are already powering gross merchandise value (GMV) of upwards of Rs 330 crores on the Shiprocket platform with more than 220K live stock-keeping units (SKU).

“Shiprocket was one of the initial players to integrate into the ONDC network and the first one to enable intercity logistics in India. We share the same mission of democratising e-commerce for Indian merchants as ONDC,” said Saahil Goel, co-founder and chief executive officer, Shiprocket.

“This seller app is our testament to enabling e-commerce for merchants and being their partner in growth from every nook and corner of BHARAT. With the nation marching towards the [email protected] dream, we are all set to bolster that growth by equipping the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector with transformative ways of connecting with consumers,” adds Goel.

“With the e-commerce wave sweeping through the country, we are on a mission to level the playing field for online and offline sellers to ride this wave of success. In this pursuit of enabling ease of doing business for sellers, Shiprocket’s seller app will help them to sell their products on ONDC in a way that is seamless, secure, and cost-effective,” said T Koshy, managing director, and chief executive officer, ONDC.

Launched in 2017, Shiprocket creates an operating system for direct commerce, thus enabling shipping, fulfillment, customer communication and marketing tools as well as providers for SMEs, D2C retailers, and social commerce retailers in India. With more than 25 courier partners onboard, it provides shipping solutions across more than 24,000 pin codes within India and over 220 countries.

Currently, Shiprocket is the platform behind more than 270 thousand sellers who generate a GMV of more than $3 billion annually.

Incorporated on December 31, 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionizes digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India.