IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Sandeep Mistry, Vice President, Head -IT, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (Pantaloons and Jaypore division), this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Sandeep Mistry

Sandeep has over 25 years of experience in leading IT function in retail, manufacturing and FMCG businesses. Prior moving to Pantaloons, he was leading IT for supermarket business at Aditya Birla Retail. Sandeep possesses a master’s degree in Statistics from MS University and MBA from U21Global, Singapore. Sandeep believes for any industry, all solutions / processes must be designed keeping in mind the supreme boss – customer. Sandeep’s core strength is developing and implementing information strategies/solutions with focus on customer and making the things simple.

Education

– The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda

Master’s Degree- Statistics

1989 – 1991

– Universitas 21 Global, Singapore

MBA International Business

2005-2007



Skills

– IT strategy

– Enterprise resource planning

– IT service management

– Business intelligence

– Software project management

– Customer relationship management

Career History & Experience

– Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

Vice President | April 2013– present

– Aditya Birla Retail Limited

Head IT | Jan 2008 – March 2013

– Grasim Industries Limited

Head IT | April 1999– Dec2007

– Godrej Soaps Ltd – Oilo Chemical Business

Head IT | October 1993 – April 1999

– Esskay Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Senior Software Programmer

June 1991– Sep 1993

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.