IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Sachin Deshmukh, G.M- I.T(Applications), Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., this week

New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58% of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….

Sachin Deshmukh

An accomplished senior information technology manager offering over 24 years of demonstrated career success in developing and executing operational strategies to promote organizational growth with optimal utilization of emerging technologies. He has been the member of core team involved in decision making pertaining to process automation. Sachin is presently associated with Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd. where he is responsible for identifying process that needs to be systemize, checking feasibility and defining method, setting checks and balances for the process that are incorporated into the system.



Roles & Responsibilities

Business Application Handled:

– ERP: Logic

– PLM: Freeborders / Apparel Innovator

– CRM: Eazyrewards

– B2B: Logic

Education

SSNS Ulhasnagar

B. Com, MCS, Commerce, Systems, 1992-1995

Skills

– Business process mapping

– Software implementation management

– Project management

– Business analysis

– CRM

Career History & Experience

– Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.

General Manager – I.T(Applications)

Jul 2007 –present

– Ptex Solutions

PLM Consultant

Mar 2007 – Jun 2007

– Human Infosoft Technology

Functional Consultant

Oct 2005 – Mar 2007

– LOGIC ERP Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Customer Support Executive

Oct 2003 – Oct 2005

– Gini & Jony Ltd.

Application in Charge Application

Nov 2000 – Nov 2003

Regional I.T In charge

– A.R.C Ltd.

Regional I.T. in charge

Oct 1997 – Nov 2000

This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.