spot_img
spot_img
MarketingSpotlight

Malabar Gold & Diamonds ropes in NTR Jr as brand ambassador

PTI
By PTI
28
0
NTR Jr
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Signing NTR Jr, who starred in RRR, is in line with the group’s aim to strengthen its presence and build a stronger consumer connect in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well as across India and around the world

Mumbai: Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold & Diamonds on Tuesday said it has roped in south star Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, also known as NTR Jr, as its brand ambassador.

Signing NTR Jr, who starred in RRR, is in line with the group’s aim to strengthen its presence and build a stronger consumer connect in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as well as across India and around the world, the company said in a statement.

“I am happy to be associated once again with Malabar Gold & Diamonds. Apart from being one of the most trusted jewellery brands, they are actively showcasing Indian designs, art and culture on the global stage,” NTR Jr said.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds has an extensive retail network in India, UK, UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore and the US.

The group has plans to foray into new markets, such as Australia, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey and New Zealand as well as major cities in India.

“We are excited to renew our time-tested association with NTR Jr. He has emerged as one of the widely admired movie stars in India across regions. We had an amazing association in the past with NTR Jr, and the revival of the relation will help accelerate the acceptance of the brand globally,” Malabar Group chairman MP Ahammed added.

spot_img
Latest News
In FocusShiv Joshi -

How Indian retail industry celebrated International Day of Yoga 2023

From Yogathons to special offers, here’s a quick recap of how some key brands and retailers in India celebrated the...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In