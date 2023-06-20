Logistics player Gati adds 1000 pin codes to its network

This addition has increased Gati’s direct coverage by 25%

Mumbai: Gati Ltd., an Allcargo Group-owned express logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has added 1000 pin codes to its direct delivery coverage network, increasing its direct coverage by 25%, the company announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Commenting on the development, Pirojshaw Sarkari, managing director and chief executive officer, Gati Ltd. said, “By building a robust network, we are not only driving efficiencies for large enterprises but also strengthening small and medium-sized businesses, thus contributing to economic growth.”

Gati has a service network of transportation services across 19800 pin codes covering 735 districts out of 739 districts in India.

As part of the Allcargo family, this increased direct reach also strengthens Gati’s position as an end-to-end integrated logistics service provider, offering its customers access to a network operating in 180 countries.

Gati Limited, an Allcargo Group Company, was founded in 1989. It has a strong presence across Asia, including a nationwide network that covers 99% of the country’s districts. Key business verticals of Gati include Express Distribution, Air Freight, E-commerce, First and Last Mile Logistics, etc. Gati also offers exclusive B2C services like Laabh, Bike Express, Student Express, and others.