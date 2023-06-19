spot_img
FashionFashion & LifestyleLatest News

Taneira by House of Tata opens store in Mumbai

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Taneira store, Mumbai, Maharashtra ; Source: LinkedIn
Spread across 2,150 sq. ft., the store is located at Raheja Classique in Lokhandwala, Andheri West

Mumbai: Taneira, the women’s ethnic wear brand from the House of Tata, has opened its third store in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the company announced in a press release. Spread across 2,150 sq. ft., the store is located at Raheja Classique in Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Speaking at the launch, Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer, Taneira, stated, “With the opening of Taneira, Andheri, we are thrilled to introduce a new chapter in our journey, where we create an immersive haven that celebrates the interplay of craftsmanship and contemporary design. Our store showcases a curated selection that caters to the fashion-savvy, featuring the blend of traditional elegance and modern flair.”

The store is home to regional masterpieces like Paithanis, Maheshwaris, and Tussars, along with classics such as pure Kanjeevarams, Banarasis, South Silks, Chanderis, Ikats, Patola, and Jamdanis. The collection houses a selection of ready-to-wear kurta sets and blouses.

On the launch, Taneira is offering an inaugural Gold Coin Offer from 16 to 20 June 2023 which offers customers a 0.2-gram Tanishq gold coin on purchases worth Rs 20,000, the release added.

Launched in 2017, Taneira, the women’s ethnic wear brand from Titan, the Tata group company, offers differentiated design sarees, blouses, and ready-to-wear kurta sets made from pure and natural fabrics from over 100 weaving clusters in India through a network of 45 stores across 23 cities. The brand is present across all prominent metro hubs and is building to strengthen its presence across key tier 1 and tier 2 cities. In the last two days, the brand has launched its stores in Lucknow and in Punjagutta in Hyderabad.

