Tim Hortons opens 2 stores in North India

Of the two stores, one is in Punjab and the other is at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi

Mumbai: Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons has opened two new outlets, one at Terminal 3 at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi and the other in Patiala, Punjab, a company official announced on social media.

The outlet in Punjab is the 6th store in the city and the 16th store of the brand in India. The 17th store of Tim Hortons, located at IGI Airport is the first airport store of the brand. It is spread across 36,000 sq. ft.

“Beat the heat with our newest #TimHortons. #Store16 in India now open in #Patiala! Spreading our signature warmth and care with our 6th store in Punjab. We will make sure we always give back the love we get in this market and everywhere. #TimHortonsInPunjab. We are proud and joyous to announce the opening of our first ever airport store in India and Store#17 at #Terminal3 #DomesticDepartures at #NewDelhi s #IGIAirport,” announced Ambuja Agarwal, general manager – business development-North, Tim Hortons on LinkedIn.

The coffee chain plans to open over 120 stores in India over a 36-month period, IndiaRetailing reported in January. The chain is currently focusing on expansion in North India, covering Delhi and Punjab with further plans to enter markets like Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. On the occasion of Lohri, the brand opened a new outlet in Ludhiana, Punjab. Read more about it here. It also opened a new outlet at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi.

The Canadian company entered India in August 2022 through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café and emerging markets alternative investment manager Gateway Partners. AG Café is a joint venture with the global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group.