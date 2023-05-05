Tim Hortons opens 8th outlet in Delhi

The latest outlet of Tim Hortons, the Canadian coffeehouse and restaurant chain, is at Vasant Vihar

New Delhi: Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons has opened a new outlet at Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, announced a company official on social media. The outlet is located at Basant Lok Community Center in Visant Vihar.

“Drop in at Vasant Vihar for your favourite coffee!!!” Vishal Shah, head – store development, Tim Hortons India said in a LinkedIn post while sharing an invite.

Tim Hortons has seven other outlets in various parts of the national capital region (NCR). One each at Pitampura, Green Park, Saket, Gurugram, Punjabi Bagh, Noida, and Dwarka.

The coffee chain plans to open over 120 stores in India over a 36-month period, IndiaRetailing had reported in January. The chain is currently focusing on expansion in North India, covering Delhi and Punjab with further plans to enter markets like Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. On the occasion of Lohri, the brand opened a new outlet in Ludhiana, Punjab. Read more about it here.

The Canadian company entered India in August 2022 through an exclusive master franchise agreement with AG Café and emerging markets alternative investment manager Gateway Partners. AG Café is a joint venture with global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group.

Tim Hortons is a Canadian multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain, based in Toronto. The coffeehouse is a QSR chain with 5,352 restaurants across 15 countries, as of June 30, 2022. The company was founded in 1964 in Hamilton, Ontario by Canadian hockey players Tim Horton and Jim Charade.

In 2014, Burger King purchased Tim Hortons, making the two chains subsidiaries of the Canadian – American holding company Restaurant Brands International (RBI).

RBI operates more than 5,000 stores around the world and it also owns QSR brands such as Popeyes and Firehouse Subs.