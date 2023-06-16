NIC Ice Creams signs Rashmika Mandanna as its first brand ambassador

NIC aims to enhance its nationwide presence with the association with the Rashmika Mandanna

Bengaluru: NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams (NIC), owned by Walko Food Company, has onboarded Pushpa-fame Rashmika Mandanna as its first brand ambassador, the company said in a press release on Friday.

“This partnership holds immense significance for us as it represents our commitment to cater to a wide audience’s diverse tastes and preferences. Together, we embark on a thrilling journey to create moments of pure happiness and share the bliss of indulging in the perfect ice cream treat,” said Sanjiv Shah, director, Walko Food Company Pvt Ltd.

The actress’ association with NIC will enhance its presence nationwide, the brand added.

“I am ecstatic to be associated with NIC Ice Creams! The brand’s commitment to pure ingredients and honest flavours resonates deeply with my personal values. Like countless others, my love for ice creams began at a young age. I eagerly look forward to this association with NIC and sharing the joy of these ice creams with everyone,” said Mandana

NIC Ice Creams was founded in 2015 and opened its first flagship store in Bandra, Mumbai. Currently, the company serves more than 60 flavours at over 1,000 locations, spanning 110 cities across India. Customers can also order online through food delivery platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, Swiggy Instamart, BlinkIt and Zepto.