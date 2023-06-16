spot_img
Food ServiceLatest News

Mad Over Chicken opens an outlet in Greater Noida

Bhavishya Bir
By Bhavishya Bir
19
0
Must Read
Bhavishya Bir
Bhavishya Bir

This is part of the brand’s plans to open 150 outlets by end of this year

Mad Over Chicken (MOC), a quick-service restaurant (QSR) that serves American-style fried chicken, has opened a new outlet in Greater Noida, CRA Realtors announced on social media. The new outlet is located at the Grand Venice Mall in Greater Noida. CRA Realtors is the company behind the Grand Venice Mall.

“MAD Over Chicken opens their outlet with mouth-watering menu at Grand Venice Mall at Greater Noida. Our star Rohit Sharma (General Manager of CRA Realtors) has handled this transaction and made sure everything goes well for both sides. Many Congratulations to brand and mall team Preeti Sharma and Sankalp Kulshrestha,” wrote CRA Realtors in a LinkedIn post.

Founded by Nitin Dua, Mad Over Chicken had around 70 outlets, across 10 states as on October 2022, as per media reports.

The brand plans to open 150 outlets across India by end of this year, added the reports.

Spread across 1.3 million sq. ft., The Grand Venice Mall is located at the junction of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Trans Yamuna Expressway in the National Capital Region. The mall features a play area, spa, multiplex, gaming zone, restaurants and much more.

 

spot_img
Latest News
FoodIndiaretailing Bureau -

NIC Ice Creams signs Rashmika Mandanna as its first brand ambassador

NIC aims to enhance its nationwide presence with the association with the Rashmika Mandanna Bengaluru: NIC Honestly Crafted Ice Creams (NIC),...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In