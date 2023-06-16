Mad Over Chicken opens an outlet in Greater Noida

This is part of the brand’s plans to open 150 outlets by end of this year

Mad Over Chicken (MOC), a quick-service restaurant (QSR) that serves American-style fried chicken, has opened a new outlet in Greater Noida, CRA Realtors announced on social media. The new outlet is located at the Grand Venice Mall in Greater Noida. CRA Realtors is the company behind the Grand Venice Mall.

“MAD Over Chicken opens their outlet with mouth-watering menu at Grand Venice Mall at Greater Noida. Our star Rohit Sharma (General Manager of CRA Realtors) has handled this transaction and made sure everything goes well for both sides. Many Congratulations to brand and mall team Preeti Sharma and Sankalp Kulshrestha,” wrote CRA Realtors in a LinkedIn post.

Founded by Nitin Dua, Mad Over Chicken had around 70 outlets, across 10 states as on October 2022, as per media reports.

The brand plans to open 150 outlets across India by end of this year, added the reports.

Spread across 1.3 million sq. ft., The Grand Venice Mall is located at the junction of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Trans Yamuna Expressway in the National Capital Region. The mall features a play area, spa, multiplex, gaming zone, restaurants and much more.