Entertainment platform Bounce launches its indoor action-adventure park in Bengaluru

Setup with an investment of Rs 20 crores, the new facility is located at Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway and is spread across 40,000 sq ft of retail space

Bengaluru: Indoor entertainment park chain Bounce Inc. has launched its action-adventure park in Bengaluru, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. Setup with an investment of Rs 20 crore, the new facility is located at the Orion Mall, Brigade Gateway and is spread across 40,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

“Our newest Bounce venue reaffirms our commitment to bring world-class facilities that provide the newest fitness trends to the people of Bengaluru. We plan to take our commitment to fitness and fun further by setting up similar facilities in other cities in future. We plan to invest Rs 100 crore for our India expansion plans over the next two years,” said Keyur Nagori, director of Bounce Inc India.

The new park presents over 20 activities including a free-jump arena, high-performance area, x-park, zip line, wall climb, mini Bounce and more than 100 trampolines.

“We are open on all days and have multiple packages for people to choose from, including hourly tickets, memberships, offers and host of other options tailor-made for birthdays, school and corporate outings,” said Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, chief business officer, Bounce Inc. India.

The trampoline park is designed to accommodate a maximum of 400 individuals of all ages at a time. According to Swanil Sule, chief operating officer at Bounce Inc., “The company has established a safety system, that includes venue management procedures, safety signage, safety announcements, patron rules, and a global safety committee that regularly convenes to ensure the highest standards of safety are maintained.”

“We are excited that Bounce has selected our mall for its largest indoor adventure park in the country, to give an unmatched trampoline experience for people of all ages,” said Sunil Munshi, vice president-retail at Orion Malls.

Founded in 2011, the Australian indoor trampoline theme park currently operates in 32 locations across 16 countries. Bounce entered India in 2019 with its first centre in Mumbai at Infinity Mall, Malad.