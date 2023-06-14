spot_img
Rahul Row from Go Colors joins Safe Harvest as CMO

Indiaretailing Bureau
Row exited Go Colors in January this year after eight years as head of marketing

Bengaluru: Rahul Row, the former chief marketing officer of apparel brand Go Colors, has recently joined Safe Harvest, an aggregator of non-pesticide agri-products as chief marketing officer. He exited Go Colors in January this year.

“I have long wanted to work with an organisation that was for more than just profit and found Safe Harvest’s vision to build a Pesticide Free category very interesting and challenging at the same time! Hope I would be able to bring my learning to the table to help grow the businesses and help the brand penetrate further,” said Row.

Row has over 25 years of experience in the advertising, brand management, media sales and strategy domain. Prior to his stint at Go Colors, where he worked for eight years as head of marketing, Row has worked with organisations like Hello FM, Toyota (Oman), Brand David and Ogilvy & Mather.

Safe Harvest was founded in 2009 with the idea to produce safe and affordable food that is free from chemical pesticides. The Bengaluru-based company procures and sells agri products that are grown following non-pesticidal management (NPM) practices.

Safe Harvest currently sells its products in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and the Delhi NCR.

