My Perfumes Select launches flagship store in Mumbai

By Indiaretailing Bureau
In addition to the Mumbai flagship store, My Perfumes Select plans to expand its retail footprint across India and the GCC region

Mumbai: My Perfumes Select, UAE’s premium luxury perfume brand has launched its exclusive flagship store spreading across 1200 sq. ft. of retail space in Mumbai’s Colaba district, the company announced in a press release. Through the retail store, the company will sell its signature line of luxury fragrances in India.

Mustafa Firoz, managing director, My Perfumes Group, said, “Mumbai is famously the Maximum City, known for its enduring vibe, discerning taste and appreciation of all things good and pure. So, it was only natural that we would bring the exclusive My Perfumes Select experience to the people of Mumbai. We are looking to build and expand our retail presence in India and are working to establish ourselves as the preferred premium brand for a discerning clientele that truly values quality and craftsmanship.”

In addition to the Mumbai flagship store, My Perfumes Select plans to expand its retail footprint across India and the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region.

With a global presence in 90 countries, My Perfumes Select is a premium international brand based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The brand offers a range of perfumes crafted from Extrait de Parfum or perfume absolutes from ingredients sourced from around the world, the release added.

The company claims to have pioneered the concept of EDPs (Eau de Parfum) with 0% alcohol that works with all skin types.

