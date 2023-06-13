D2C brand Koparo onboards Mira Kapoor as brand ambassador

Mira Kapoor will help the D2C home hygiene brand Koparo promote its plant-based cleaning products

New Delhi: D2C brand Koparo, a provider of non-toxic cleaning solutions, has onboarded Mira Kapoor as its brand ambassador, the brand announced in a press release on Tuesday.

This collaboration aims to promote the importance of safe and sustainable cleaning practices in modern homes across India.

Kopara recently raised $1.5 million from Saama Capital, M Venture Partners, Fluid VC, DSG Consumer Partners and other marquee angels.

“We believe in the power of digital influencers and authentic conversations. For Koparo, this is a significant step as post the fundraising, we are now embarking on our growth journey,” Simran Khara, founder, Koparo said.

“We want to build Koparo’s awareness in premium homes. We are a first mover in this space which has long been dominated by legacy brands and we believe our association with Mira will accelerate the brand-building journey of Koparo,” Khara added.

“I’m very excited to partner with Koparo. Their dedication to crafting plant-based, sustainable, and safe home cleaners truly resonates with my personal values,” adds Mira Kapoor who is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor.

“Knowing that their products are not only effective but also safe for kids and pets brings me immense peace of mind as a modern millennial parent. Together, with Koparo, I am eager to empower individuals and families to make informed choices for their homes,” Mira Kapoor added.

This collaboration will focus on building awareness and consideration across the top 20 cities in India.