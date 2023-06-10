Tech icon of the week: Rajat Tyagi, PVR Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Rajat Tyagi, CIO, PVR Ltd. this week

Rajat Tyagi

With over 22 years growing businesses in media, banking, telecom and technology, Rajat Tyagi, as CXO has led sales, marketing, product, finance, operations and IT segments. Currently, he is heading the IT function, digital marketing and online sales as CIO for PVR in India, along with promoting startups and new ideas in IT led businesses. Earlier, had led the response-IT for the largest print company in India (BCCL/Timesgroup). He has also managed the systems for ads-sales, MIS, planning, scheduling and pre-press. Prior to Bennett, he had setup the technology and started the mobile payments/wallet for Airtel (Payments Bank). Rajat has also worked like a Chief Operating Officer (COO) in banking at JP Morgan Services in India, centralizing IT and Operations for Treasury and Securities Services (TSS). And had before that, he has helped Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) as their liquidity, cash and trade partner in Standard Chartered Bank.



Roles & Responsibilities

– Heading information technology, online business and digital marketing

– Automation and integration of diff erent functions and business processes

– Digital marketing through alliances, social, email, online, mobile and in-cinemas channels

– Leading the IT and Digital programs focused on:

Online growth and revenue generation

Loyalty program, mobile wallet, app/web, in-cinema and off -screen digital

engagements

Career History & Experience

– PVR Limited

Chief Information Officer

March 2016– present

– Startup Ideation

Promoter and Startup Investor

July 2013– present

– Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd.

CIO/IT Head – Response

Nov 2014 – March 2016

– Bharti Airtel Limited

VP & Head – Agile lab, Global Head of

– Architecture, Airtel & CIO Airtel Money

Oct 2012– Oct 2014

– J.P. Morgan

Vice President/Operations Head/COO TSS

Aug 2010– Oct 2012

– Infosys Consulting

Principal Consultant, Strategy, CxO Consulting

Dec 2002 – July 2010

– Infosys Technologies Ltd

Principal Consultant, Business Partner

Dec 2002 – June 2010

– Standard Chartered Bank

BDM, CFO Partner, Transaction Banking

Jan 2002 – Jan2003

– ANZ Grindlays Bank

Unit Head, Cash Management

June 1998 – Dec 2001

Unit Manager | 1998 – 2000

– HCL Technologies

Engineer R&D | 1995 – 1996

Computer Engineer | 1994 – 1996

– HP

Research and Development | 1995 – 1996

Education

– Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow

MBA, Strategy, Finance, Marketing

– Delhi College of Engineering

B.E., Computer Engineering

1991 – 1995

Skills

– Artificial intelligence

– Business transformation

– Business analysis

– Risk management

– Banking

– Enterprise architecture

Licenses & Certification

– TMForum eTOM Frameworx

Jan 2013

– Six Sigma

Motorola University |Jan 2007

– Financial Risk Manager (FRM) Global Association of Risk

Professionals (GARP)2004

