Tech icon of the week: Rajat Tyagi, PVR Ltd.

IndiaRetailing brings you a series on India’s key retail tech icons. Featuring Rajat Tyagi, CIO, PVR Ltd. this week
New Delhi: Today’s CIO must know how to leverage technology to create value for the business. No longer are CIOs department heads of a support function, they are in the driver’s seat and need to be more than just subject-matter experts. According to International Data Group (IDG)’s “State of the CIO Study 2022,” 58 percent of workers outside of IT describe their company’s CIO as a “strategic advisor who proactively identifies business opportunities and makes recommendations.”
In this special feature, IndiaRetailing showcases the torchbearers of retail technology. This week, the spotlight is on….
Rajat Tyagi
With over 22 years growing businesses in media, banking, telecom and technology, Rajat Tyagi, as CXO has led sales, marketing, product, finance, operations and IT segments. Currently, he is heading the IT function, digital marketing and online sales as CIO for PVR in India, along with promoting startups and new ideas in IT led businesses. Earlier, had led the response-IT for the largest print company in India (BCCL/Timesgroup). He has also managed the systems for ads-sales, MIS, planning, scheduling and pre-press. Prior to Bennett, he had setup the technology and started the mobile payments/wallet for Airtel (Payments Bank). Rajat has also worked like a Chief Operating Officer (COO) in banking at JP Morgan Services in India, centralizing IT and Operations for Treasury and Securities Services (TSS). And had before that, he has helped Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) as their liquidity, cash and trade partner in Standard Chartered Bank.
Roles & Responsibilities
– Heading information technology, online business and digital marketing
– Automation and integration of diff erent functions and business processes
– Digital marketing through alliances, social, email, online, mobile and in-cinemas channels
– Leading the IT and Digital programs focused on:
Online growth and revenue generation
Loyalty program, mobile wallet, app/web, in-cinema and off -screen digital
engagements
Career History & Experience
– PVR Limited
Chief Information Officer
March 2016– present
– Startup Ideation
Promoter and Startup Investor
July 2013– present
– Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd.
CIO/IT Head – Response
Nov 2014 – March 2016
– Bharti Airtel Limited
VP & Head – Agile lab, Global Head of
– Architecture, Airtel & CIO Airtel Money
Oct 2012– Oct 2014
– J.P. Morgan
Vice President/Operations Head/COO TSS
Aug 2010– Oct 2012
– Infosys Consulting
Principal Consultant, Strategy, CxO Consulting
Dec 2002 – July 2010
– Infosys Technologies Ltd
Principal Consultant, Business Partner
Dec 2002 – June 2010
– Standard Chartered Bank
BDM, CFO Partner, Transaction Banking
Jan 2002 – Jan2003
– ANZ Grindlays Bank
Unit Head, Cash Management
June 1998 – Dec 2001
Unit Manager | 1998 – 2000
– HCL Technologies
Engineer R&D | 1995 – 1996
Computer Engineer | 1994 – 1996
– HP
Research and Development | 1995 – 1996
Education
– Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow
MBA, Strategy, Finance, Marketing
– Delhi College of Engineering
B.E., Computer Engineering
1991 – 1995
Skills
– Artificial intelligence
– Business transformation
– Business analysis
– Risk management
– Banking
– Enterprise architecture
Licenses & Certification
– TMForum eTOM Frameworx
Jan 2013
– Six Sigma
Motorola University |Jan 2007
– Financial Risk Manager (FRM) Global Association of Risk
Professionals (GARP)2004
This article first appeared in the November 2022 edition of Images Retail.