Kottail Milano opens new store in Jaipur

The brand plans to open two more stores in Jaipur, taking the total count of stores in the city to 11

New Delhi:Delhi-based clothing brandKottail Milano launched its newest store on the MI Roadin the Pink City of Jaipur, the brand announced in a press release on Friday.

The brand plans to expand its footprint further in the city by launching two more stores by 30 June, the release added.

“The truth is that we have had a very favorable experience in Jaipur, and we are positive about the Rajasthan market. We will be expanding aggressively in the market, and the launch of two more stores before the end of the month is already underway,” said Mayank Bansal, director, Kottail Milano.

With the opening of the two new stores, Kottail Milano will have a total of 11 stores in Jaipur. “It is a part of our hyper-local strategy, to make our brand easily accessible for customers, and having multiple stores in a big city helps in building trust,” Bansal added.

The newest Kottail Milano store in Jaipur is now expected to project a minimum sale of Rs 2.25 crore, the release added.

Founded in November 2016, the brand offers a range of products including shirts, jeans, trousers, sweatshirts, suits and more.

Since its inception, the brand has expanded its footprints in several parts of the country with more than 100 stores in Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand.

The brand aims a turnover of Rs 500 crore for the financial year 2023-24 and is aggressively expanding in tier 2 cities to achieve the target.