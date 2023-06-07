Les Petits introduces toys

spot_img
Along with fashion apparel accessories and furniture, Les Petit will now also offer toys from several brands under one roof

New Delhi: Les Petits, a fashion brand for kids, has ventured into the toys vertical, the brand announced in a press release on Wednesday.

“The addition of the toy section is another milestone that has been added to our accomplishment. The recently added toy section leverages the various requirements of the kids in a single place,” said Swati Saraf, president, Les Petits.

Les Petits is a brand for kids that offers fashion apparel, accessories, and furniture, from leading international brands such as Versace, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, and many othersunder one roof.

The products are available at the brand’s website as well as its stores in Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi and DLF Avenue, Saket, New Delhi.

“We are progressing in the segment with leaps and bounds where we have onboarded 7 brands in a span of less than two years. Keeping up the expansion, we plan to keep adding new products and categories in the future as well,” Saraf added.

 

