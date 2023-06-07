spot_img
E-CommerceLatest News

India’s internet economy to grow 6-fold to $1 trillion by 2030: Report

PTI
By PTI
22
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

The growth will be led by the B2C e-commerce segment, followed by B2B e-commerce, software-as-a-service providers and online travel segment

New Delhi: India’s internet economy is expected to register six-fold growth and touch $1 trillion in terms of online transaction value by 2030, mainly driven by the e-commerce vertical, a joint report by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company released on Tuesday said.

The report estimates that India’s internet economy was in the range of $155-175 billion in 2022.

According to the report, the growth will be led by the B2C e-commerce segment, followed by B2B e-commerce, software-as-a-service providers and online travel segment.

“India’s internet economy is expected to grow 6x to $1 trillion by 2030,” Google India Country Manager & Vice President Sanjay Gupta said while sharing details of the report.

He said most of the purchases in future will take place digitally.

Gupta said while startups have led the path of digital innovation, small and medium businesses and large enterprises after the pandemic have started to use digital technologies to become more competitive.

“This is going to be a secular growth across many different parts of the economy. B2C Commerce will be one of the largest, 30-40 per cent of the overall total. We think this growth will be driven by a range of players. Start-ups will continue to play an important role but we also see established corporates as well as MSME will be unlocking engines of this growth opportunity,” Bain & Company, Managing Partner, Parijat Ghosh said.

According to the report, B2C e-commerce is expected to grow 5-6 times to $350-380 billion by 2030 from around $60-65 billion in 2022.

The report estimates B2B e-commerce to grow 13-14 times to $105-120 billion from around $8-9 billion in 2022.

The software-as-a-service segment is expected to grow 5-6 times to $65-75 billion by 2030 from $12-13 billion in 2022.

The report estimates that the online travel segment will grow 4-5 times to $55-60 billion by 2030 from $13-15 billion in 2022.

According to the report, the internet economy share will grow to 12-13 per cent in GDP from 4-5 per cent in 2022.

Temasek, managing director (Investments), Vishesh Shrivastav said India is now a new hope for the growth of global GDP.

The report estimates that India’s edtech players have a sizable opportunity for global expansion because they hold significant cost advantages due to high English proficiency among teachers and parallels to the K-12 curricula used in many parts of the world.

As per the report, tier 2 and beyond cities are expected to play a material role in unlocking the $1 trillion internet economy.

spot_img
Latest News
FashionIndiaretailing Bureau -

Fashion brand icons: Kamal Khushlani of Mufti

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry....

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In