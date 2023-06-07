spot_img
Fashion brand icons: Kamal Khushlani of Mufti

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
Kamal Khushlani, Founder and Managing Director, Mufti 
IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on Kamal Khushlani

Mumbai: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

In this special feature, IndiaRetailing highlights the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on…

Kamal Khushlani 

Founder and Managing Director, Mufti 

Education 

Bachelor of Commerce, 1987 

Career history and experience 

Self-taught designer entrepreneur since 1992 

Role and responsibilities:

Running the company

Strengths & weaknesses 

Strengths: 

  • Open to change 
  • Relationship builder 
  • Committed to the vision of the company 

Weaknesses: 

  • Emotionally attached with my employees 
  • Harsh to myself in case of mistakes 
  • Avoiding confrontation

Aspirations you want to fulfill 

Remain in the forefront of the Indian fashion business.

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry 

  • Innate fashion sense 
  • Belief and perseverance 
  • People skills

Lessons learned over the years 

  • Prompt decisions 
  • Prompt payments 
  • Prompt deliveries

Your take on the future of industry 

Industry will get more and more D2C. 

Any role model in the industry 

Renzo Rosso. 

Life mantra 

Life is not about every breath you take, it’s about the moments that take your breath away.

 

This article was first published in IMAGES Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine March 2023 issue

