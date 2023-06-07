Fashion brand icons: Kamal Khushlani of Mufti

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on Kamal Khushlani
Kamal Khushlani
Founder and Managing Director, Mufti
Education
Bachelor of Commerce, 1987
Career history and experience
Self-taught designer entrepreneur since 1992
Role and responsibilities:
Running the company
Strengths & weaknesses
Strengths:
- Open to change
- Relationship builder
- Committed to the vision of the company
Weaknesses:
- Emotionally attached with my employees
- Harsh to myself in case of mistakes
- Avoiding confrontation
Aspirations you want to fulfill
Remain in the forefront of the Indian fashion business.
Skills that helped you succeed in this industry
- Innate fashion sense
- Belief and perseverance
- People skills
Lessons learned over the years
- Prompt decisions
- Prompt payments
- Prompt deliveries
Your take on the future of industry
Industry will get more and more D2C.
Any role model in the industry
Renzo Rosso.
Life mantra
Life is not about every breath you take, it’s about the moments that take your breath away.
This article was first published in IMAGES Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine March 2023 issue