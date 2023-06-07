Fashion brand icons: Kamal Khushlani of Mufti

IndiaRetailing brings you a series in which we highlight the brand icons in India’s thriving fashion and lifestyle industry. This week, the spotlight is on Kamal Khushlani

Mumbai: No business can survive for long without a vision; even if it does, it would be susceptible to every disruption and upheaval that generally comes in its business cycle. It needs a leader who has the capacity to translate, create that vision, or make it clearer and turn it into reality. The very essence of leadership is having a vision in the first place. Moreover, as you can’t blow an uncertain trumpet, it should be clearly articulated so that they can manage and lead people. A team led by a visionary leader with a clear direction knows what it can achieve and how far it can go.

Kamal Khushlani

Founder and Managing Director, Mufti

Education

Bachelor of Commerce, 1987

Career history and experience

Self-taught designer entrepreneur since 1992

Role and responsibilities:

Running the company

Strengths & weaknesses

Strengths:

Open to change

Relationship builder

Committed to the vision of the company

Weaknesses:

Emotionally attached with my employees

Harsh to myself in case of mistakes

Avoiding confrontation

Aspirations you want to fulfill

Remain in the forefront of the Indian fashion business.

Skills that helped you succeed in this industry

Innate fashion sense

Belief and perseverance

People skills

Lessons learned over the years

Prompt decisions

Prompt payments

Prompt deliveries

Your take on the future of industry

Industry will get more and more D2C.

Any role model in the industry

Renzo Rosso.

Life mantra

Life is not about every breath you take, it’s about the moments that take your breath away.

This article was first published in IMAGES Group’s Business of Fashion Magazine March 2023 issue