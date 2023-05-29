spot_img
Beauty & WellnessLatest News

Shoppers Stop opens SS Beauty outlet in Chandigarh

Bhavishya Bir
By Bhavishya Bir
27
0
Must Read
Bhavishya Bir
Bhavishya Bir

The 11th outlet of SS Beauty is located at Elante Mall, Chandigarh

New Delhi: Home-grown department store chain Shoppers Stop launched the 11th outlet of its new format SS Beauty in Chandigarh, the brand announced on social media. The store is located at Elante Mall, Chandigarh.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our 11th store of #SSBeauty by Shoppers Stop at Elante Mall, Chandigarh!! Come visit us and get the best in class service from our beauty experts,” wrote Shoppers Stop in a LinkedIn post while also sharing pictures of the new store.

SS Beauty is a luxury beauty store chain by Shoppers Stop. The retailer opened its first standalone beauty store of this format in Malad, Mumbai in February 2022. SS Beauty’s third exclusive retail point in Mumbai was launched in May 2022 at Oberoi Mall, which happened to be the first-ever SS beauty store to supply only Estée Lauder Companies brands. Earlier this year, Shoppers Stop opened an SS Beauty outlet in Chennai. Read more about it here.

Shoppers Stop was launched in 1991 with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. Headquartered in Mumbai, the department store chain is owned by the K Raheja Corp. Spread across more than 91 department stores, the company also operates 11 premium home concept stores, 139 Specialty Beauty stores, and 25 Airport doors.

spot_img
Latest News
FMCGIndiaretailing Bureau -

Pansari Group expects 2x rise in the FY24

70% of the company’s sales come from Retail general trade (GT) in which the company has good penetration...

Categories

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

Shopping Centres

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

We have various ways to promote your brand and to know how, please get in touch with Bhavesh Pitroda
Phone : +91-9867355551
email : [email protected]

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2023 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password? Sign Up

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In