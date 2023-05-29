Shoppers Stop opens SS Beauty outlet in Chandigarh

The 11th outlet of SS Beauty is located at Elante Mall, Chandigarh

New Delhi: Home-grown department store chain Shoppers Stop launched the 11th outlet of its new format SS Beauty in Chandigarh, the brand announced on social media. The store is located at Elante Mall, Chandigarh.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our 11th store of #SSBeauty by Shoppers Stop at Elante Mall, Chandigarh!! Come visit us and get the best in class service from our beauty experts,” wrote Shoppers Stop in a LinkedIn post while also sharing pictures of the new store.

SS Beauty is a luxury beauty store chain by Shoppers Stop. The retailer opened its first standalone beauty store of this format in Malad, Mumbai in February 2022. SS Beauty’s third exclusive retail point in Mumbai was launched in May 2022 at Oberoi Mall, which happened to be the first-ever SS beauty store to supply only Estée Lauder Companies brands. Earlier this year, Shoppers Stop opened an SS Beauty outlet in Chennai. Read more about it here.

Shoppers Stop was launched in 1991 with its first store in Andheri, Mumbai. Headquartered in Mumbai, the department store chain is owned by the K Raheja Corp. Spread across more than 91 department stores, the company also operates 11 premium home concept stores, 139 Specialty Beauty stores, and 25 Airport doors.