DLF creating space in New Delhi for France’s Galeries Lafayette

DLF is earmarking space for the luxury retailer between two of its top-end malls, Emporio and Promenade in Vansant Kunj

New Delhi: DLF Ltd. is constructing a retail space in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj locality to house a large Galeries Lafayette luxury department store, according to two people familiar with the plans.

One of them said the new retailing space would come in a vacant space between two of DLF’s existing top-end malls—Emporio and Promenade in Vansant Kunj.

“DLF is planning to increase the FAR (floor area ratio) in their Vasant Kunj plot,” said one source requesting anonymity. “So, they are creating space for Galeries Lafayette on the vacant area between the two existing malls.”

Last year, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL) had entered into a strategic partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open the French luxury department store chain in India.

A spokesperson for ABFRL did not respond to IndiaRetailing’s email seeking comment while DLF declined to comment.

Galeries Lafayette is regarded as Europe’s biggest departmental store chain. Famous for its flagship location at Boulevard Haussmann in Paris, the French sells luxury retailer sells a wide range of products in fashion and accessories, decoration and food.

It sells products from a raft of top-end brands including Dior, Hermes, Chanel, Gucci, Swarovski, Maje, Sandro, The Kooples, Michael Kors, Ralph Lauren, Lacoste and dozens of other chic labels.

The 125-year-old luxury departmental store operates 290 stores across the world out of which 65 are in its home market of France. Other global cities it is present in include Berlin, Beijing, Jakarta, Dubai, Istanbul, Doha, Shanghai and Luxembourg.

ABFRL had said it will also roll out a dedicated e-commerce platform for Galeries Lafayette in India.

At the time of announcement of its partnership in November 2022, ABFRL had it plans to open two flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi that will bring more than 200 luxury and designer brands under one roof.

“The 90,000 square feet flagship store in Mumbai is expected to be operational by 2024. It will be housed across two historic buildings that recently heralded their century at the heritage precinct of Fort, the leading commercial and cultural hub of the city,” ABFRL had said in its press release. “The building is currently being designed by the architectural firm Virgile & Partners, who have worked extensively on storied department stores globally. Pike Preston is the advisor on-record for this collaboration.”

ABFRL had said the second store in New Delhi spanning across 65,000 sq ft is expected to be operational in 2025 at DLF Emporio, one of India’s largest luxury malls. Read more about the plans here.