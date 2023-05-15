Westlife Foodworld elevates Amit Jatia as chairperson

Following Jatia’s transition, Smita Jatia will be taking over as vice chairperson of the company

Mumbai: Westlife Foodworld Ltd. (formerly Westlife Development Ltd.) – owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India – designated Amit Jatia, previously the vice chairman of Westlife Foodworld, as chairperson of the company effective today, announced by the company in a press release. Following Jatia’s transition, Smita Jatia will be taking over as the vice chairperson of the company.

Amit Jatia, widely regarded as the country’s pioneer of the QSR industry in India, was instrumental in establishing McDonald’s in India in 1996. Since then, he has been an integral part of the QSR industry for over 26 years. Under his leadership, McDonald’s India (West and South) expanded its footprint to over 357 restaurants, launched its in-house speciality coffee chain McCafé, and scaled itself to a food tech company going from strength to strength.

Amit Jatia, chairperson, Westlife Foodworld said, “I am deeply honoured to accept the appointment as chairperson of Westlife Foodworld. It has been a privilege for me to lead such a talented and dedicated team of professionals who have built a strong organization over the years. I am humbled by the trust that the Board of Directors has placed in me.”

As a chairperson, his role will be to ensure that the company continues to navigate the opportunities of the rapidly changing global business landscape.

Smita Jatia, who has been elevated to vice-chairperson of the company, has over two decades of experience in the QSR industry. She has been at the forefront of driving the aggressive growth of McDonald’s in the country.

Smita Jatia, Vice Chairperson, Westlife Foodworld said, “I am honoured and excited to accept the position of vice chairperson of Westlife Foodworld. The journey to this new role has been remarkable, and I am grateful for the support and encouragement of my colleagues, the Board of Directors, and our stakeholders.”

In her new role, she will be committed to advancing the company’s growth strategy and building on the legacy of the brand. “I will leverage my experience to guide our talented team in identifying new opportunities, expanding our reach, and enhancing our value proposition in an ever-changing market,” she added.

Westlife Foodworld Limited (BSE: 505533) (WFL), formerly known as Westlife Development Ltd (WDL), focuses on setting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. (HRPL). The Company operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India, having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation USA, through the latter’s subsidiary.

HRPL is a McDonald’s franchisee with rights to own and operate McDonald’s restaurants in India’s West and South markets. HRPL has been a franchisee in the region since its inception in 1996.

HRPL serves over 200 million customers, annually, at its 357 (as of March 31, 2023) McDonald’s restaurants across 56 cities in the states of Telangana, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory of Puducherry and provides direct employment to over 10,000 employees. McDonald’s operates through various formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, drive- thrus, 24/7, McDelivery, McBreakfast and dessert kiosks. The menu features Burgers, Wraps, and Hot and Cold Beverages besides a wide range of desserts. Several of the McDonald’s restaurants feature an in-house McCafé.