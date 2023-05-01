spot_img
Pernod Ricard India appoints Jean Touboul as new managing director

PTI
By PTI
Source: LinkedIn
PTI
PTI

New Delhi: Alcohol-beverage firm Pernod Ricard India on Monday said it has appointed Jean Touboul as its new managing director with immediate effect.

Touboul was serving as the managing director of Pernod Ricard South-East Asia entity, based in Singapore.

He succeeds Paul-Robert Bouhier.

In his new role, Touboul will continue to report to Philippe Guettat, chairman and chief executive officer of Pernod Ricard Asia, and will be a member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee, the company said in a statement.

He has held several leadership roles in Eastern Europe and its Headquarters, before moving to Asia as managing director, Taiwan in 2014, and later chairman and chief executive officer of Pernod Ricard Korea, it added.

In 2021, he was appointed to lead as managing director for South-East Asia.

Touboul had joined the Pernod Ricard Group in 2004 as financial controller and internal auditor of Pernod Ricard Europe.

