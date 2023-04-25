Chennai-based Sundari Silks opens flagship store in Mumbai

The Sundari Silks new store at Vile Parle was opened in the presence of Bollywood actress Esha Deol

Mumbai: Chennai-based saree brand Sundari Silks opened its new flagship store at Vile Parle in Mumbai, the brand announced in a release on Monday. The standalone store, located at Agarwal Market in the western suburb of Mumbai, was opened in the presence of Bollywood actress Esha Deol.

The store houses a vast collection of weaves from different regions of India, including Kanjivarams from Tamil Nadu and Pashminas from Kashmir. Sundari Silks caters to the whole family, offering readymade shirts, kurtas, and dhotis for men, ethnic pattu pavadais and frocks for girls, and salwar fabrics and readymade kurta sets for women.

Manmohan, managing partner at Sundari Silks said, “As we open our new store in Mumbai, we invite you to experience the colours, textures, and stories of India, wrapped in the warmth of our Sundari Silks.”

Established in 1998, Sundari Silks has its own weaving units in Tamil Nadu, ensuring the originality and uncompromised quality of fabric and artistry.