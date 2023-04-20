We will soon place Yummiez in international markets: Mohit Marwaha of Godrej Tyson Foods

Mohit Marwaha, AVP, Yummiez, Godrej Tyson Foods, shares the brand’s expansion plans and marketing strategies

New Delhi: Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL), the company behind the brands Godrej Yummiez and Real Good Chicken, plans to take the Yummiez brand to the UK and the Middle East in addition to other international markets, according to Mohit Marwaha, AVP, Yummiez, Godrej Tyson Foods. Marwaha feels confident that the brand is looking at a growth of over 30% in the second half of the financial year (FY) 2023.

Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL) is a joint venture of Godrej Agrovet Ltd. and Tyson Foods, U.S.A since 2008. Godrej has expertise in supply chain and Tyson specializes in vertically integrated poultry processing, together Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd. focuses on catering to the growing demand for quality poultry in India and caters to QSRs, hotels, restaurants, and cafes.

Godrej Yummiez and Real Good Chicken are the company’s flagship brands. Godrej Yummiez offers a range of more than 50 frozen vegetarian and non-vegetarian ready-to-cook products. Real Good Chicken is a pre-cut fresh chicken brand.

“Both these brands are amongst the most preferred brands of players operating in HoReCa category,” said Marwaha.



In an exclusive with IndiaRetailing, Marwaha shares the company’s expansion plans and marketing strategies for its flagship brands Yummiez and Real Good Chicken.



What are your expansion plans for the second half of FY 2023?

We believe that there is huge headroom for growth as the penetration of the category is still in the single digits. With people becoming more aware and as the food chain evolves in the country, the category will grow in the right direction. For the remaining half of FY23, the brand is looking at a growth of over 30%.

We have planned product launches in FY23 in line with the ‘International Year of Millets’. Furthermore, we plan to expand our line of vegetarian and non-vegetarian ready-to-cook products.

The other plan is around the expansion of our coverage and distribution since the product also needs to be available. A mix of awareness and innovation is the third leg, which involves educating consumers about why frozen foods are good for health.

What are your marketing strategies? How do you stay ahead in the industry?

For marketing, digital is a key medium for us, followed by TV, outdoors, and the remaining in-store sampling.

Godrej Yummiez and Real Good Chicken, coming from the house of Godrej, both brands are trusted for their quality and wide product assortment. We use Individual Quick Freeze (IQF) technology, to ensure the highest safety and quality standards, across taste, hygiene, and quality. The best outcome of IQF technology is that our food products do not need any preservatives, which makes us stand out from the competition.



Where can we find Yummiez products?

Today, we are largely present in metro cities, tier 1 and tier 2 cities and towns. Godrej Yummiez products are available at modern trade outlets and on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Bigbasket, Jio, Blinkit and Swiggy among others.

Do you supply to hotels, restaurants and cafes (HoReCa)?

With innovative food solutions customized for local tastes, GTFL caters to India’s expanding food industry, quick-service restaurants, and the universe of modern retailers.

Eight to 10 brands including KFC and McDonald’s use our products like chicken patties, chicken nuggets and veg burger patties, among others.

How have you and the category grown?

Frozen snacks category is estimated to be about a Rs 3,500-crore market. It’s been growing fast, particularly during the pandemic. Another point to reflect on, is the growth of e-commerce, quick commerce to jumpstart (the industry).

Currently, the brand size of GTFL is Rs. 1000 crore plus and we are recording a growth of more than 10% per annum.

Do you have plans to expand internationally?

We are already exporting to key markets in the US. We will soon place Yummiez brand in international markets like the UK and the Middle East.

How is the company incorporating consumers’ expectations in product development?

Consumers are more conscious about safety, hygiene and trust, from the origin of the food perspective. And our brand is trusted, given the high quality and high standard of manufacturing of our products. The second part is ingredients. A lot of people have this myth that anything that’s frozen must have preservatives in it to give it a long shelf life. We do not add preservatives to any of our products.

The company is committed to developing more products, boosting its B2B presence and penetrating across geographies.