Indian Terrain opens flagship store in Chennai

The new Indian Terrain store on East Coast Road (ECR) is located at Thiruvanmiyur

New Delhi: Men’s fashion brand Indian Terrain has opened its flagship store on East Coast Road (ECR) Main Road at Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai, the brand announced in a press release.

This is the brand’s 12th flagship store in the city and offers a wide range of casual and formal wear for men, including shirts, trousers, t-shirts, and accessories. It also houses a dedicated space to showcase the exclusive sustainable clothing range.

“This addition of a new store is an exciting milestone for our brand, and we are looking forward to offering our customers in this side of town a unique shopping experience,” Charath Narasimhan, managing director, Indian Terrain said.

The store was inaugurated by Tamil celebrity RJ Balaji, who is a radio jockey, actor, television presenter, comedian and film director.

In addition to the flagship store in ECR, the brand also launched a refurbished store in Nexus Vijaya Mall that offers consumers a wide range of casual and formal wear.

Boys and menswear company Terrain Fashions Ltd. [BSE: 533329 | NSE: INDTERRAIN] opened its first store in September 2000. The company was listed in 2011, following a demerger from its parent company. With a turnover of over ₹ 500 Crore, the company today retails across the country through more than 1000 multi-brand outlets, 400+ doors of large format stores, 200+ exclusive brand outlets, and is available through e-commerce platforms as well.