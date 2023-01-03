Furniture brand WoodenStreet launches its 2nd experience store in Goa

WoodenStreet launched its first experience store in Patna last month

Mumbai: Online retailer brand WoodenStreet has launched its second experience store at Margao in Goa. The brand launched its first such store in Patna, Bihar last month. The latest store is at Gogol Vista in Margao, Goa and will feature furniture, home decor and other products.

“We’re delighted to be opening our second experience store in Goa. Featuring exclusive furniture, home decor and more, we welcome you to visit our newly opened Experience Store in Margao. Visit us at Unit No. 5 & 6, Ground floor, Gogol Vista, Margao Goa,” Likhvendra Singh Rathore, vice president of business development at WoodenStreet said in a LinkedIn post.

The brand plans to open more stores in major cities of the state.

“Our aim is to allow more consumers to see, touch and experience our wide range,” said Lokendra Singh Ranawat, CEO of WoodenStreet, during the Patna store launch in December.

The company also plans to onboard around 5,000 home décor brands under its platform.

In April 2022, WoodenStreet raised $30M in Series B funding, led by WestBridge Capital.

Founded in 2015, the company offers more than 30,000 furniture and furnishing products through more than 100 stores and 350 delivery centres across India.