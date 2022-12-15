This is the third Salt Attire store in Mumbai. The other two are at Palladium in Lower Parel and Infiniti Mall in Malad

Mumbai: SALT Attire, a brand of formal wear and smart casuals for women has launched its third store in Mumbai, at Nexus Seawoods Mall in Navi Mumbai spanning 600 sq. ft. The brand’s other two outlets in the city are at Palladium in Lower Parel and Infiniti Mall in Malad.

The store will house tailored-fit blazers and pants, classic and chic tops, anti-gaping shirts, lightweight skirts and fuss-free tops among other apparel. The prices start from Rs.1,650 and goes up to Rs 7,500.

Speaking at the launch of SALT Attire’s latest store, Founder and CEO – Dipti Tolani said, “This is our third store in Mumbai and we have strategically selected Navi Mumbai to expand. Navi Mumbai is a fairly underserved market in women’s fashion with high potential. A lot of our existing customers live in and around Navi Mumbai and we are excited to serve them. This year, we aimed to foray into Mumbai and we accomplished it by opening three stores at three different locations in the city to cover the breadth of the market.”