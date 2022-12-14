As the Brand Ambassador of McDonald’s India – North and East, actor Kartik Aaryan will engage people from all age groups especially Gen Z and Millennials in a myriad of settings

New Delhi: McDonald’s India – North and East has roped in actor Kartik Aaryan as the brand’s ambassador to further strengthen the bond between McDonald’s and its fans. The actor will engage people from all age groups especially Gen Z and Millennials in a myriad of settings.

Commenting on the association, Sanjeev Agrawal, chairman, McDonald’s India – North & East, said, “Kartik is a youth icon and a popular name in families, just like McDonald’s. We feel that Kartik’s strong youth connect, mass appeal and captivating personality have made him emerge as an icon for India’s youthful populace, which resonates strongly with the ethos of McDonald’s brand. We are excited to welcome Kartik to McFamily and look forward to a great partnership.”

Speaking on this announcement, Kartik Aaryan, said, “McDonald’s has been a part of my growing up years. The name elicits so many happy memories from my teenage days and the brand continues to be special in my life. It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with McDonald’s. I am excited to be a part of the family and look forward to working on interesting, cool, and fun-filled projects with the brand.”

McDonald’s restaurants in the North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonald’s serves millions of customers annually at its 150 restaurants across North and East India and provides direct employment to more than 5,000 people. McDonald’s operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru’s, 24/7 restaurants, and McDelivery.