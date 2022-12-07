G.O.A.T Brand Labs appointed a new Chief of Finance

D2C brands aggregator G.O.A.T brand labs appointed Mukesh Lodha as Chief of Finance to ensure strong financial control

New Delhi: G.O.A.T Brand Labs is an aggregator of D2C brands. It acquires a majority stake in digitally native brands in the Lifestyle space. It also provides data-driven insights, supply chain expertise and expertise in brand building.

Recently, the company appointed Mukesh Lodha as its new Chief of Finance to take over the brand’s finance while ensuring new heights.

He has been assigned the role to build and manage a diverse team. His primary role being to ensure financial control.

The company’s new Chief of Finance formerly worked with Nielsen, Wipro and TVS Motor Company.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mukesh Lodha as our Chief of Finance,” said Rishi Vasudev, Co-Founder of G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

He further added, “G.O.A.T is growing rapidly. We are expanding nationally and internationally and looking forward to adding many exciting new brands in few months. As we near the USD 100 Mn ARR, it’s the right time to have a senior tenured leader join us to steer the finance team at G.O.A.T and its acquired companies. Mr. Lodha’s expertise across domain verticals will be a huge value add for G.O.A.T., and it will help us build towards a billion-dollar company.”