CoutLoot appoints Nicky Sidhwani to drive tech innovations

Non-MRP Retail Aggregator CoutLoot appoints a new leadership team to drive tech innovations and help digitize 60 million small merchants

New Delhi: India’s largest non-grocery and non-MRP retail aggregator CoutLoot announced that it has appointed Nicky Sidhwani as the Vice President of Technology. Its goal is to drive innovations and help digitize 60 million small merchants in the country. It aims to create and deploy innovative solutions that will help small time sellers across India. The company wants to help these businesses in growing their online presence.

CoutLoot’s new Vice President of technology has an experience of 13 years in entrepreneurship, technology and consulting as he has worked with large e-commerce and logistics corporations. His job role with the company is to drive optimisation and efficiencies using data and technology. A former employee of PivotRoots, LogiNext and numerous SMEs, he has built and executed various technology solutions and processes.

“Looking forward to working with young and energetic team to enable such retailers scale with the help of technology and data,” Nicky Sidhwani said.

CoutLoot was founded in 2016 as a social commerce start-up with the goal to provide assistance to traditional shopkeepers and street vendors. Its sole goal was to take their businesses online by automatically cataloguing their offline inventory, providing logistics, payment and reconciliation support. Six years into the business, the company has now expanded the horizon of its operations to non-grocery retail aggregation to work with small scaled non-MRP retailers.

Their business plan is to scale these stores both offline and online by plugging in demand, e-commerce enablement, supply chain, financial products and other value added services.

Upon the appointment of the new Vice President- Technology, the founder Jasmeet Thind said, “We are in the business of managing small businesses and Nicky brings the absolute combination of technology and innovation …We are trying to solve problems with simple tech solutions.”