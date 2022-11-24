Tata Starbucks enters Andhra Pradesh

This development is in line with the company’s plans to thoughtfully expand its presence in India, one of Starbucks’ fastest growing market globally

Delhi: Tata Starbucks Limited has entered Andhra Pradesh with a store in the coastal city of Vijayawada, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

The first store in Andhra Pradesh located in Gurunanak Colony in Vijayawada is Tata Starbucks’ 308th store in India since the US coffee giant’s entry into India in October 2012.

“Opening our doors to the first store in Vijayawada is a moment of great pride for us at Tata Starbucks,” said Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt. Ltd. “Our goal is to delight our customers with the signature Starbucks Experience,” he added.

The store will offer a variety of beverages and food items including limited holiday edition beverages such as red hat mocha, toffee nut crunch, carrot cake, gingerbread spice and more.

Along with this, the staple Starbucks drinks like Java Chip Frappuccino, Caramel Macchiato and more accompanied by a wide range of food items like dutch truffle gateau, chilli cheese toast, butter croissant and other items will also be available at the new store.

The customers will also get free Wi-Fi and can buy Starbucks merchandise. The company will also offer ‘My Starbucks Rewards’ loyalty program. In this program, loyal customers will enjoy rewards and other benefits.

Starbucks joined hands with Tata Consumer Products Ltd in a 50/50 venture and entered India in October 2012. Branded as Starbucks Coffee – A Tata joint venture, it currently operates 307 stores in 37 cities across India. The cities included are Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Surat, Guwahati, Raipur, and many more.