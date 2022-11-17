Spectrum Metro Adds Spar Hypermarket, Bata and Aurelia to its portfolio

Spectrum Metro has leased approx. 2.50 lakh sq. ft. of space to popular brands like Spar Hypermarket, INOX, MAX, Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital, SMAAASH, Duty Free, Centre for sight, Flying Dutchman and many more

Noida: Spectrum Metro has signed up leading brands Bata, Aurelia, W, Oswal, Mochi, Dabur NewU, and Hp to its portfolio. The mall recently also announced its collaboration with Spar Hypermarket, the grocery shopping chain owned by Landmark Group.

Spar will occupy 35,000 sq. ft, on the lower ground floor of the mall.

In the past months, the mall onboarded big international brands like Starbucks, Skechers, Jockey, and Dominos. It also added Indian brands Giani’s and Baggit.

“We feel elated to have leased approx. 2.50 lakh sq. ft. of space to popular brands like Spar Hypermarket, INOX, MAX, Reliance Trends, Reliance Digital, SMAAASH, Duty Free, Centre for sight, Flying Dutchman and many more. This will be a major stepping stone in consolidating our position in the highly competitive market,” Ajendra Vikram Singh, VP, Sales & Marketing Spectrum Metro said.

Spectrum Metro is a commercial project launched under the aegis of Spectrum Group. The project has modernised office spaces, retail shops, serviced apartments, a food court, multiplex, and a special Entertainment and Kids Zone. It is spread across 15 acres with a 1 km long frontage.